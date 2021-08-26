Oklahoma seeks execution dates for 7 death-row inmates

AP National News

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is seeking execution dates for seven death-row inmates. In motions filed Thursday with the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals, Attorney General John O’Connor says the seven inmates have exhausted all their appeals. Six of the inmates were recently dismissed from a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols. None of those six inmates selected an alternative method of execution, which the federal judge said was necessary for them to continue as plaintiffs in the case. A seventh inmate was not part of the federal lawsuit. An attorney for some of the inmates, Dale Baich, criticized O’Connor for moving forward with executions while the federal case is pending.