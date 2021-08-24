Israeli strikes hit Gaza; Palestinian teen killed in Nablus

AP National News

LAURIE KELLMAN

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli-Palestinian hostilities have flared again in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The army reported on Tuesday that it had launched airstrikes overnight in response to a volley of machine-gun fire from Hamas fighters in Gaza and suppressed a riot at a refugee camp in the West Bank. Palestinians said a teen was killed in clashes at the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. The Israeli military did not confirm that, but said in a statement that soldiers responding to attacks from nearby rooftops had confirmed a “hit.” The tensions came as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was to depart for the United States on his first diplomatic trip.