Judge rules video scan of room before online testing illegal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Cleveland State University violated a student’s Fourth Amendment right to privacy by requiring him to use a webcam to show his bedroom before taking an online test. The ruling Monday by U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese concerned a lawsuit filed last year by student Aaron Ogletree. His attorney says Ogletree submitted to the requirement that he scan his bedroom before taking a test, fearing he’d receive a failing grade if he did not comply. Ogletree filed the lawsuit to stop Cleveland State from enforcing the requirement. A CSU spokesperson says the school cannot comment on active litigation.

