No new settlement yet of opioid claims against Purdue Pharma

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and a group of states have not been able to hammer out a new settlement so far as another mediation deadline has passed. In a hearing Thursday, a Purdue lawyer said a mediator could soon ask for more time to try to hash out a deal. Purdue had previously agreed to a settlement that would have required members of the Sackler family to give up ownership of the drugmaker and contribute $4.5 billion over time in exchange for legal protections. Eight states and the District of Columbia objected. They say it didn’t do enough to hold family members accountable.