Marchment, Pavelski end droughts as Stars dominate Avs 7-3

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski ended career-long goal droughts as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-3 on Saturday. Jason Robertson had two goals, including a late empty-netter. Miro Heiskanen, Radek Faksa and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who lead the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 32 saves. Samuel Girard, Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Avalanche, who allowed seven goals in a second straight loss following a 7-0-1 run. Alexandar Georgiev was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 19 shots.

