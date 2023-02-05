German star Friedrich wins another 4-man world bobsled title
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Francesco Friedrich drove to his fifth consecutive world four-man bobsled championship on Sunday. His win capped another dominant showing for Germany at the season’s biggest competition. Friedrich is also the two-time defending Olympic champion in the four-man event. His team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller finished four runs over two days in 4 minutes, 19.61 seconds. Britain and Latvia shared the silver medal. Over six events at the world championships, Germany won five golds. The U.S. got two medals. They were both in women’s bobsledding.