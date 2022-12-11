Jokic scores 31 in triple-double, Nuggets top depleted Jazz

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in his 80th career triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets held off the depleted Utah Jazz 115-110. Jamal Murray added 30 points for the Nuggets, who scored the final five to finally put away a Utah team missing four of its top six scorers. Making his second start of the season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a season-high 27 points for the Jazz, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games after a surprising 12-6 start. The score was tied at 110 when Jokic found an open Bruce Brown cutting into the lane for a dunk with 1:20 remaining.

