Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors from a media panel who cover the conference. Williams thrived in his first season with the Trojans, becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.

