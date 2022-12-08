Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors from a media panel who cover the conference. Williams thrived in his first season with the Trojans, becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.