Roberts, Air Force run past Colorado State 24-12

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown and Air Force piled up 359 yards of offense — all on the ground — in a 24-12 victory over Colorado State. DeAndre Hughes ended a 15-play, 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to give Air Force (8-3, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Roberts scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Matthew Dapore kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play to give the Falcons a 17-0 lead at halftime. John Lee Eldridge III had a 4-yard touchdown run to finish off a 72-yard drive in the third quarter and Air Force led 24-0.

