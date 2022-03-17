Ex-hippie who left failed bomb resentenced to time served

DENVER (AP) — A man who left a failed homemade bomb outside a police station in a Colorado mountain town has had his sentence reduced to time served following a successful appeal. A federal judge issued the new sentence for David Ansberry Thursday. He was originally sentenced to 27 years in prison for leaving the device outside the Nederland police station in 2016. At the time, the judge found it was an act of terrorism, concluding he was seeking revenge for the town marshal’s killing of a fellow member of a band of hippies in 1971. An appeals court said it could only be treated as terrorism if the shooting was official government conduct.