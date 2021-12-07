Undefeated No. 25 Colorado women rout Southern Utah 81-47

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Quay Miller scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead undefeated No. 25 Colorado to an 81-47 victory over Southern Utah for its ninth straight win. Colorado (9-0) has double-digit wins in eight games and is off to its best start since going 12-0 in 2019-20. Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes. Mya Hollingshed and Jaylyn Sherrod added nine points apiece. Formann and Hollingshed each made a 3-pointer during a 17-3 run late in the second quarter that helped Colorado build a 42-21 halftime advantage. Darri Dotson scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Southern Utah (4-5).