Person severely injured after being attacked by a moose near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning hikers to stay alert after a moose seriously injured a person walking their dogs near Winter Park this weekend.

According to CPW, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, a person walking two dogs on a leash on Little Vasquez Road near Winter Park encountered a female moose and her yearling.

The agency says the moose charged at the person, kicking them several times before turning and charging at the dogs. The victim was able to let go of both leashes, allowing the dogs to run away.

CPW said the victim waited for the moose to leave before leaving the area and calling for help. They sustained serious injuries to their chest and arms in the attack, and were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Following reports of the attack, wildlife officers returned to the area but were unable to locate the female moose and her yearling. The agency said signs have since been posted at the trailhead to alert hikers of the moose activity in the area.

"Although this was an unexpected encounter with the moose, this incident is a good reminder to give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors," the agency said in a release. "Moose tend to inhabit areas near water with abundant willows, their primary food source. These locations are often beautiful for recreation, but the dense vegetation can make it hard to see what lies ahead. When recreating outdoors, select routes with clear visibility, exercise caution, and make noise when near willows, thick vegetation, or approaching corners."

Cow moose typically give birth in late spring and early summer, and during this time, they can be more aggressive toward anything they perceive as a threat to their young. CPW advises that if you spot a calf, it's best to turn back or leave the area.

"If you encounter a moose, give it space and time to move," CPW said. "If a moose has laid-back ears, pawing the ground, licks its snout, or changes its direction to face you, you are too close and need to back away. If a moose charges, seek shelter behind large objects like trees or boulders to create an obstacle in its path."

Additionally, the agency asks those walking dogs to always keep them on a leash to avoid startling any moose that may be nearby.

Once the danger has passed, report any conflicts with moose to your local CPW office.

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