5 things to know for May 20: Election night takeaways, IRS immunity, mosque shooting, virus concerns, Raúl Castro

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Maldives is known for its luxury resorts and crystal-clear waters, but this week it became the site of a frantic underwater search for missing tourists. Five experienced Italian divers ventured into an underwater cave system on what was supposed to be an exciting expedition — but they never returned.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Election night takeaways

He wasn’t on the ballot, but President Donald Trump is claiming victory after several Republicans who opposed him lost their primary races Tuesday. In Kentucky, Trump helped oust Rep. Thomas Massie, another GOP lawmaker he had deemed disloyal. The result marked the second time in a week that Trump successfully took down a member of his own party. Read more.

PLUS: Keisha Lance Bottoms aims to become first Black woman governor

2️⃣ IRS immunity

The Internal Revenue Service is now barred from auditing President Trump and his family for past tax issues. On Tuesday, the Justice Department unveiled this new language and other terms as part of a settlement with Trump to resolve his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. Read more.

MORE: Democrats denounce $1.8 billion fund that could pay Trump allies

3️⃣ Mosque shooting

New details are emerging after Monday’s deadly shooting at a San Diego mosque as investigators work to piece together the attackers’ motives and online activity. The two teenage gunmen appeared to have shared a live video of the attack as well as a lengthy written document citing racist, Islamophobic and antisemitic ideology. Read more.

4️⃣ Virus concerns

The World Health Organization says the scale of the Ebola outbreak in central Africa “warrants serious concern” following 500 suspected cases, including 130 deaths. As global officials respond to that crisis, concerns about another infectious disease are mounting in the US: New orders require some American passengers from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship to remain at a quarantine facility under federal supervision after they pushed to leave. Read more.

5️⃣ Raúl Castro

Former Cuban President Raúl Castro is expected to be indicted today by the Justice Department in a prosecution more than 30 years in the works. The criminal charges focus on the 94-year-old’s alleged role, while serving as Cuba’s defense minister, in ordering the shooting down of two civilian aircraft belonging to the Cuban-American group Brothers to the Rescue in 1996. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Vanishing homes on Zillow

Hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of home listings could be going dark on Zillow today. Here’s why.

Thailand tightens visa restrictions

Fed up with unruly tourist behavior, Thailand is ending a 60-day visa-free entry program for travelers from dozens of countries, including the US.

Chicks from artificial eggs

A biotech company said its scientists have hatched 26 chicks from artificial eggs. Could the breakthrough help save endangered species?

Video: Pope Leo greets young Catholics with viral 6-7 motion

The Vatican recently gained some aura points with Gen Z.

North Korea’s women’s football club

The soccer players seen below became the first North Korean athletes to visit South Korea in more than seven years.

And finally…

▶️ This smart contact lens might replace your phone

Silicon Valley apparently thinks your eyes are underutilized. Several companies think wearable technology could go one step further with a smart contact lens.

The-CNN-Wire

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