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Police investigating alleged string of car vandalism in Northern Colorado Springs

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Updated
today at 11:56 AM
Published 11:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday morning, a Colorado Springs man woke to the news that his son's car window was shattered. Ted Sandoval says that when cleaning the glass left behind, they didn't find a rock or any other potential weapons, so he checked his security cameras.

Security footage shows a grey truck driving through the Northgate neighborhood. The video also appears to capture the sound of something hitting a window; neighbors believe a pellet gun was used. Sandoval said his son's car wasn't the only one that was damaged. He says on the same night, two other people in their neighborhood also had their windows broken.

Police tell KRDO13 they are investigating the incident. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) asks that if anyone else has information or has been the victim of a similar crime, the department encourages them to call 719-444-700. CSPD also urges members of the community who may have been impacted in similar incidents to make a report online.

CSPD also encourages neighbors to get involved in neighborhood watch programs if they do not have one in their area yet. We also asked about any tips to try to prevent property crimes. CSPD recommends looking into crime prevention by environmental design strategies. For more safety tips and ways to report these instances online, click here.

We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 5 & 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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