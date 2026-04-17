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New initiative launched to prioritize youth mental health in Colorado

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Published 10:22 AM

KRDO13 Intern Melissa Ramirez wrote this article

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health leaders in Colorado say they are seeing an increase in youth mental health concerns, prompting a new statewide effort to address the issue.

Children's Hospital Colorado said it has recently seen a rise in young patients seeking care for mental health concerns, particularly during the month of April.

In response, Children's Hospital Colorado and Healthier Colorado have launched a new initiative called "Mind Our Future Colorado," according to organizers.

Organizers say the effort is focused on pushing for stronger, long-term solutions and encouraging state leaders to prioritize youth mental health in the 2026 governor's race.

According to the Colorado Health Access Survey, nearly 20% of El Paso County residents reported experiencing poor mental health for at least eight days in a month.

A public forum is planned for May 28 in Denver, where community members will be invited to share their experiences and concerns.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Governor's race
mental health
Public forum
State leaders
Youth

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