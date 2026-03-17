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Semi roll-over accident closes I-25 in Pueblo, causes diesel leak

KRDO
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today at 4:55 PM
Published 4:44 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) --Pueblo Police are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi tanker carrying diesel fuel at I-25 and McCulley. Officials confirm the truck is leaking fuel.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the semi is leaking from three compartments, and they are still determining which fuel is leaking.

Police say that I-25 southbound is closed at the 13th Street Exit, and northbound traffic is closed at the Pueblo Blvd Exit.

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