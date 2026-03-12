Jack Osbourne has named his daughter after his late father Ozzy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There’s a new Ozzy Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne, son of the late rocker, has announced that his newborn daughter has been named after his dad.

“Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” reads the caption on an Instagram video showing the new baby.

She is the second child of Osbourne and his wife, Aree Gearhart. Their first child together, Maple, was born in July 2022.

The newest Osbourne was born March 5, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

The original Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 following years of health challenges. He was 76.

His family has been open about their struggles with grief since losing the Black Sabbath frontman.

Much of the attention recently has fallen on Kelly Osbourne, the second daughter shared between Ozzy and wife Sharon, who has been scrutinized by the public after appearing noticeably thinner at recent public events.

She issued a statement late last year addressing the chatter. “I don’t even know how to say this so I’m just going to say it: To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic’ or “You don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” Kelly Osbourne said in a video shared by journalist and family friend, Piers Morgan. “And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f**k off!”

Jack Osbourne appeared last month alongside Kelly and their mother at the Grammy Awards, where Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a performance of the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs.”

The elder Osbourne played what ended up being his final gig, the “Back to the Beginning” charity concert with Black Sabbath held at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, seventeen days before his passing,

During a recently published episode of Jamie Kennedy’s “Hate To Break It To Ya” podcast, Jack Osbourne talked about his father referring to himself as a “retired” rock star shortly before his death.

“He was done,” Jack Osbourne said. “He was ok with his journey.”

He shared the news of his wife being pregnant in December 2025 and told UK publication The Sun that they had told his father shortly before his death that he was to be a grandpa again.

The new baby brought joy, according to the younger Osbourne.

“It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness,” he said.

Osbourne also shares children Pearl Clementine, 13, Andy Rose, 10, and Minnie Theodora, 7, with his ex-wife, entrepreneur and author Lisa Stelly.

