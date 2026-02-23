Bear at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to have surgery after cancer diagnosis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bear at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will be having surgery in the coming days following his cancer diagnosis.

The zoo said that Emmett began growing a lump on his tail, which was later revealed to be cancerous. The bear will soon be put under anesthesia and undergo surgery.

While zoo officials admit that putting animals under anesthesia can be risky, they said that Emmett is in otherwise good health, which lowers his risk.

“There are a lot of unknowns, so we’re preparing for every possible outcome,” Dr. Jasmine Sarvi, CMZoo’s associate veterinarian who is leading Emmett’s case, said in a press release. “With every decision, we’ll be aiming to preserve his best quality of life and post-operative recovery. There are no guarantees, but Emmett is strong, so we have high hopes that he will recover and go back to his home. We all care about Emmett, and we’re determined to try and cure him of this disease.”

The zoo says that they will also check Emmett's body for other cancerous growths during this time.

A spokesperson with the zoo said that experts from CSU Veterinary Health System and Focused Ultrasound Resources will help the zoo's veterinary staff with the surgery for the 750-pound bear.

