Final weekend of Skate in the Park rescheduled amid bitterly cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Closing weekend festivities for Skate in the Park have been rescheduled in light of bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast.

This weekend was slated to be the last weekend of Skate in the Park, and was to have special themed days and activities.

The events have now been pushed back to Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31, with the rink closed this weekend due to safety concerns.

On Jan. 30, the Girl Scouts will take to Acacia Park and connect families with information on local troops and opportunities for girls. Additionally, skaters can get free beanies courtesy of Tallgrass (first-come, first-served).

On Jan. 31, U.S. Figure Skating will head to the park for free classes, demonstrations, trivia, and giveaways. Representatives will be there from 10 a.m. to noon, and later from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

