Accused murderer found in Trinidad after 21 months of evading arrest

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man who is accused of murder.

Police say the case began in October of 2022 when a victim, Antonio Jimenez-Garibay, was found dead at a scene in the 4200 block of Galley Road. His death was ruled a homicide, police say.

A new development came in April of 2024 when investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Claudio Montijo Avila for first-degree murder.

After nearly two years, CSPD says Avila was arrested by Colorado State Patrol near Trinidad and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

