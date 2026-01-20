Skip to Content
News

Accused murderer found in Trinidad after 21 months of evading arrest

CSPD
By
New
Published 1:46 PM

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man who is accused of murder.

Police say the case began in October of 2022 when a victim, Antonio Jimenez-Garibay, was found dead at a scene in the 4200 block of Galley Road. His death was ruled a homicide, police say.

A new development came in April of 2024 when investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Claudio Montijo Avila for first-degree murder.

After nearly two years, CSPD says Avila was arrested by Colorado State Patrol near Trinidad and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.