I-25 northbound closed near Colorado City due to stalled vehicle

Published 11:32 AM

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- I-25 northbound is closed near Colorado City due to a stalled vehicle, according to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps.

The closure is between CO 165 and Exit 77: Abbey Road, roughly 7 miles north of Colorado City.

The incident was added to CDOT's map just before 11 a.m.

Details are limited at this time. With major snowfall throughout Colorado, drivers should take their time on the roads and expect delays.

Celeste Springer

