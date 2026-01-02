Tracking warm temps, mountain snow

TODAY: We are tracking another day of unseasonably warm temperatures in southern Colorado. The high in Pueblo is 67 degrees. Colorado Springs will warm up to 60 degrees. Mid-60s are expected across the eastern plains. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of eastern Colorado including the Sawatch Mountains and San Juan Mountains. There are concerns for visibility and slick roads.

TONIGHT: We will cool down to right around freezing tonight along the I-25 corridor. It will be much cooler in the high county. Leadville has a low of 17 degrees tonight, Gunnison is expected to get down to 13 degrees.

EXTENDED: The sun will keep us warm this weekend. Saturday will be slightly cooler, before warming again Sunday. Dry conditions and gusty winds creating fire danger are expected to return Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be cooler in the work week starting on Tuesday.