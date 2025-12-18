$5 million offered for info leading to arrest or conviction of Colorado Tren de Aragua leader

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says that two alleged leaders of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua have been indicted on federal crimes stemming from incidents in the Centennial State.

According to prosecutors, Brawins Dominique Suarez Villegas (also known as "Chino San Vicente”) and Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano (also known as "Jovani San Vicente" or "El Viejo") are facing racketeering charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says the two men were indicted by a grand jury, and some of their alleged crimes include a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy.

While Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano has been indicted and faces charges, the FBI is still searching for tips to bring him into custody. The FBI is offering a $5 million reward for any information leading to his arrest and/or conviction. You can submit tips on Telegram, WhatsApp, or text to (281)787-9939.

The two are accused of a pattern of crime across Colorado, including robbery, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering and controlled substance offenses, prosecutors say.

They were also allegedly connected to two jewelry store robberies in Denver last June. In that case, suspects robbed Joyeria El Ruby of nearly $4 million in jewelry and gold, beating several employees with a gun during the incident. One suspect in that case, Newman Castillo-Delgado, has already been sentenced to 240 months in prison for that crime, prosecutors say.

Dozens of other people with alleged ties to Tren de Aragua have faced federal indictments in Colorado this year, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

