Shelter-in-place issued near 7300 block of Legend Hill Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for those near the 7300 block of Legend Hill Drive, in northeast Colorado Springs.

The alert is in place due to law enforcement activity nearby. CSPD says that there is a suspect refusing to come out of a building after a family disturbance.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

