Skip to Content
News

Shelter-in-place issued near 7300 block of Legend Hill Drive

MGN
By
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for those near the 7300 block of Legend Hill Drive, in northeast Colorado Springs.

The alert is in place due to law enforcement activity nearby. CSPD says that there is a suspect refusing to come out of a building after a family disturbance.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.