Mountain lion illegally poached, carcass located near Gunnison campsites

GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a mountain lion was illegally killed this past week, and staff are seeking information on its poacher.

CPW says they were called on Friday after someone found the carcass near the campsites at Gunnison City Mountain Park. A female mountain lion had been shot through the chest and left in the bushes, CPW said.

“We are looking for leads or information anyone might have that could assist us with this investigation,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Codi Prior. “Somebody killed this lion and then dumped its carcass in the place where it was discovered.”

According to CPW, the carcass was found three days before the legal start of mountain lion hunting season. If the animal was killed in self-defense, it should have immediately been reported to CPW, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to CPW District Wildlife Manager Prior at 970-641-7075 or at codi.prior@state.co.us. The CPW Gunnison wildlife office can be reached at 970-641-7060.

To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.

