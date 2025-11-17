CPW seeks public input on its Draft Beaver Conservation and Management Strategy

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking public input on its draft Beaver Conservation and Management Strategy, a plan to increase the sustainability of beavers and their influence on wetlands across the state.

According to CPW, the draft Beaver Strategy includes the following key topics:

Population and habitat status and monitoring

Beaver harvest management

Beaver restoration opportunities

Living with beavers and nonlethal conflict resolution

Translocation policy and protocol

Wildlife officials stress the importance of the Beaver Strategy, highlighting the influence Beavers have on wetlands, which are crucial to healthy stream systems, ecosystems, and the wide range of wildlife that rely on them.

CPW says it will take feedback from now through Dec. 17, and input will be considered by CPW staff to help create the final version of the plan, which should be released in February 2026.

To learn more and provide input, click here.

