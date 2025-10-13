Colorado Springs Airport rejects DHS video amid government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Airport has announced that it will not show the recent video created by the Department of Homeland Security. This video is meant to be played at TSA checkpoints in all public airports across the United States amid the government shutdown.

The video features the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

In the video, Noem says the following:

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay. We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel, and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Colorado Springs Airport released the following statement in response:

As a publicly operated facility, the Airport adheres to policies that prohibit the display of materials that could be interpreted as political or partisan in nature. In accordance with our Advertising Policy, content of this nature is not eligible for display within airport facilities. Our focus remains on providing a safe, efficient, and welcoming experience for all travelers.

Therefore, Colorado Springs Airport is unable to display the Department of Homeland Security video.

Several other major U.S. airports are also declining to display the message. For further information on why, click here to read our partners at 9News' extensive report.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.