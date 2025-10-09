CBI Agent in Pueblo resigns amid bigamy citation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accepted the resignation of a Pueblo Agent after he was cited with bigamy.

According to the CBI, Joe Somosky was cited with bigamy by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in July, and he was placed on administrative leave.

CBI says Somosky resigned "in lieu of termination" following the conclusion of an internal investigation.

