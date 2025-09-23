Felony arrest made during cleanup of illegal homeless camps on private property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) partnered with Keep Colorado Beautiful to restore private property impacted by unhoused encampments, which led to the arrest of a 49-year-old female allegedly committing identity theft.

EPSO says that an open space near B Street to 2145 B Street, south of businesses, was being cleared of damage caused by "several homeless encampments."

According to EPSO, they posted notices at the camp weeks in advance to alert individuals to leave the property and provided resources for people experiencing homelessness.

During the process, EPSO says Stephanie Bleam allegedly gave deputies false identification to law enforcement and had appeared in court using her family member's identity. EPSO arrested Bleam on Sept. 10 on three counts of identity theft and additional felony charges.

EPSO says Bleam has a bond of $6,700.

“Public safety and dignity can move in step,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “We will not tolerate criminal activity that undermines the safety of our neighborhoods or violates the rights of property owners. While our team provided notice and resources to those in need, we also ensured accountability for individuals who chose to commit crimes.”

EPSO states that, in collaboration with Keep Colorado Beautiful, they successfully removed trash and debris, filling an entire roll-off dumpster from the area.

