Colorado AG sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster for ‘misleading consumers’

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's Attorney General (AG) Phil Weiser announced that Colorado and six other states are suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster for allegedly misleading consumers.

According to Weiser, both mislead about prices, enable brokers to break the law, and charge the same fee multiple times on the same ticket for profit.

“Fans are sick and tired of having a fast one pulled on them every time they want to buy concert tickets,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Ticketmaster has systematically made it harder for consumers to see the artists they love, deceived fans about pricing, let brokers scoop up tickets in bulk, and charged excessive fees multiple times on secondary markets. We are taking action to hold Ticketmaster accountable and ensure fairer access to live entertainment.”

A lawsuit made by Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Virginia accuses Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, of using “bait and switch” pricing tactics and turning a blind eye to ticket brokers while profiting from resales.

“Consumers deserve a fair ticket-buying experience,” said Attorney General Weiser. “We will not allow corporations to exploit fans and disregard the law simply to boost profits.”

Read the lawsuit filed today in U.S. District Court (PDF).

