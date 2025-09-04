El Paso County woman found asleep in car with drugs and children, deputies say

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that they arrested a woman, who is accused of having drugs in her car along with three children.

Deputies say that in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, they came across a car with 38-year-old Kimberly Harris asleep inside. Deputies say they saw drug paraphernalia in view.

After searching the car, deputies allege they found more drug paraphernalia as well as 0.1 grams of methamphetamine and 3.0 grams of heroin.

EPSO says none of the children required medical treatment, and they were taken in by the El Paso County Department of Human Services.

The sheriff's office says Harris has three prior drug convictions. She faces the following charges, according to EPSO:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child abuse

EPSO says she has a $1,000 bond.

