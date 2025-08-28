Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of miniature therapy horse named Love Bug

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says their team is mourning the loss of their therapy mini horse, Love Bug.

The department says Love Bug passed away on Tuesday from internal bleeding, but in their post, they did not say what the cause of the injury was.

The miniature horse accompanied the sheriff's office to community events, "bringing joy and smiles to children and adults," they said.

Love Bug also visited schools, hospitals, and nursing homes to provide therapeutic comfort to those in need.

"Love Bug, thank you for your service. Rest in peace, sweet girl," read a post by the sheriff's office.

Just hours before her passing, Sheriff Tyler Brown deputized a new mini horse. The 3-year-old horse named Honey B will take over the reins for Love Bug, the sheriff's office said.

Honey B pictured with other members of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (Source: ACSO)

