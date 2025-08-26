Active shooter hoaxes, flesh-eating parasite, having good-enough sex: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

It’s a love story, baby just said yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. After nearly two years together, the pop icon and NFL star shared the news in a joint Instagram post — sending Swifties (my little sister included!) into a frenzy. And to think: It all started with a friendship bracelet.

5 things

1️⃣ Panic and turmoil

A chilling text message warning of an active shooter sent Villanova University students scrambling — barricading doors, overturning chairs and hiding in fear. Just hours later, a similar scare unfolded 700 miles away. But neither threat was real.

2️⃣ Managing sexpectations

Missing the spark of early romance? A marriage therapist says sex in long-term relationships can be just as satisfying — if not better. Here’s how to embrace “good-enough” intimacy.

3️⃣ Cutting back

With back-to-school season in full swing, families are feeling the pinch of rising costs. Over half of parents plan to cut back on essentials to afford school shopping, a recent survey shows. These quick tips can help stretch your budget before you hit the aisles.

4️⃣ Screwed for screwworms

The flesh-eating parasite — native to the New World and known for burrowing into wounds and consuming living tissue — was discovered in a Maryland patient who had recently traveled from El Salvador. Its spread to southern Mexico has US health and agriculture officials on edge.

5️⃣ ‘You have it illegally’

It’s obvious a 95-million-year-old fossil would have a rich past, but what a CNN writer discovered about a dinosaur tooth he bought for about $100 was more than he anticipated. After trying to figure out if the online purchase was real, he soon realized he was asking the wrong question.

Watch this

🎶 The sound of music: Amid the constant hum of Israeli drones over Gaza City, music teacher Ahmed Abu Amsha has become an unexpected internet sensation — teaching children to harmonize with the very sounds of war. Now working as a music coordinator in a displacement camp, he says, “In these moments, we forget the war.”

Top headlines

Trump says administration will seek death penalty in all DC murder cases. That could be difficult in practice

Apple’s big iPhone launch is coming on September 9. What to expect

Who is Lisa Cook, the first Fed governor a president has ever tried to fire?

Check this out

🏖️ Beaches for birthday suits: “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” may be enshrined in the US Declaration of Independence, but some Founding Fathers might’ve added skinny dipping to that list of inalienable rights. Feeling bold? Here are 10 of the best beaches to bare it all.

Quiz time

⚾ A Tennessee man named Babe Ruth is facing federal charges. But which of these is allegedly the real scam?

A. Filing fake claims using names of dead baseball players

B. Charging for lessons as Babe Ruth’s “grandson”

C. Ghost-hunting as the spirit of Babe Ruth

D. Selling autographed baseballs signed “Shoeless Joe Jackson Jr.”

🧠 Quiz answer: A. The others are fake — but this one? Real enough to land George Herman Ruth 91 federal charges.

