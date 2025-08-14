Skip to Content
CSFD addresses no fire restrictions as 5th largest wildfire in state history continues to burn

Lee Fire burning on Western Slope
KRDO
By
Published 12:40 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is addressing concerns over its ability to fight a wildfire if one were to breakout here, as the 5th largest wildfire in state history continues to monopolize resources out on the Western Slope.

Over half of the counties in Colorado currently have fire restrictions in place, not including El Paso and Pueblo counties.

KRDO will be speaking with the Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshall about why the agency has decided not to prompt a burn ban within city limits, and what it would take for them to change their minds.

We'll have this full story tonight on KRDO13 at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Julia Donovan

