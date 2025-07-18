Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday.

Chepngetich smashed the previous marathon record by almost two minutes when she ran a time of 2:09:56 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2024, becoming the first woman in history to break the 2:10 barrier.

According to an AIU statement, the 30-year-old tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension, in a sample collected on March 14, which was then reported to the organization on April 3.

Any levels of Hydrochlorothiazide below 20 ng/mL in urine are reported as negative. Chepngetich’s sample had an estimated concentration of 3,800 ng/mL, the AIU said.

Hydrochlorothiazide is prohibited at all times under the World Anti Doping Agency code and considered a “Specified Substance,” which carries a standard sanction of two years.

CNN Sports has reached out to Chepngetich’s representative for comment.

In the statement, AIU Head Brett Clothier said the organization notified Chepngetich in person on April 16 and “complied with requests regarding our investigation.”

Clothier added: “Chepng’etich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification, however, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing.

“In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and (Thursday) issued a Notice of Charge and imposed its own provisional suspension.”

In accordance with world anti-doping regulations, a provisional suspension from the AIU is not mandatory when there is a positive test for diuretics, which can be used to mask the presence of other banned substances in urine.

“Chepngetich has the right for her case to be heard before a Disciplinary Tribunal and that the AIU will not comment further until this matter has been concluded,” the statement concluded.

Chepngetich is a three-time winner of the Chicago Marathon and took gold at the World Athletics Championships in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.