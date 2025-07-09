Pueblo Police arrest man in connection with damage to two downtown businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police have arrested Ramiro Hijar, 26, for allegedly breaking windows of two downtown businesses.

Police say that on July 5, around 3:30 a.m., officers were patrolling the downtown area near the intersection of Union and Grand Avenues when the owners of a local bar flagged them down. According to police, the owner pointed out a man dressed in all black who was walking across the street.

Police say the suspect allegedly had just thrown a chair through the large front window of the bar. Officers say they later learned that, before damaging the bar, the man had allegedly broken the large window of an empty business.

According to the officers, Hijar ran through the El Pueblo History Museum parking lot and onto City Center Drive; however, they say they were able to catch him without incident.

Hijar was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center and booked on two counts of criminal mischief.

