Investigators looking for third driver in deadly hit-and-run after body found along Highway 50

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A body was discovered on the side of Highway 50 near Starr Nelson Road early Sunday morning after a driver called police, stating they believed they may have struck someone.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says they responded to the driver's report just after 5 a.m. on July 6 and located the body.

An investigation revealed the pedestrian, who has not yet been publicly identified, was struck in the middle of the left lane on Highway 50. CSP believes the person was hit by multiple vehicles.

At this time, two involved drivers have come forward and are cooperating with investigators, CSP said, but based on evidence at the scene, they believe a third driver who has not come forward is also involved.

Westbound Highway 50 was closed for around 8 hours on Sunday while investigators processed the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is now leading the active investigation.

CSP says anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call its dispatch center at 970-249-4392, and reference case number 5C250787.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.