Did you hear that? Loud noises baffle neighbors in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents in northeast Colorado Springs flooded social media and neighborhood apps between 11 p.m. and midnight on June 19, 2025, all asking the same question: Did you hear that?

People who live near Peterson Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills, Falcon, and Black Forest all reported hearing repetitive, deafening noises that rattled windows and even shook cars. They said the noise would come in waves, anywhere from seconds to minutes apart.

KRDO13 spoke with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), who said that they received a flurry of calls asking about the late-night noises. CSPD said they did not know where the noises were coming from, but they did confirm that there were no reports of injuries associated with the sounds.

Users on social media speculated that it was training from the nearby Space Force Base. B-1 Lancers from the 28th Bomb Squadron, Dyess AFB, Texas, visited Peterson SFB, on June 17, leading some to wonder if the sounds came from the jets.

At this time, KRDO13 cannot confirm what made the sounds.

