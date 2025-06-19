Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out fire at auto repair building east of downtown

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
today at 8:32 PM
Published 8:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it responded to a structure fire at M&T Auto Repair off Platte Place on Thursday, June 19.

CSFD said crews reported fire coming from inside the auto repair building. Those crews quickly extinguished the fire, leaving most of the garage's contents undamaged, the department said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported, CSFD said.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.