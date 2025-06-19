Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out fire at auto repair building east of downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it responded to a structure fire at M&T Auto Repair off Platte Place on Thursday, June 19.

CSFD said crews reported fire coming from inside the auto repair building. Those crews quickly extinguished the fire, leaving most of the garage's contents undamaged, the department said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported, CSFD said.

This article will be updated as more information is provided.

