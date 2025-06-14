Skip to Content
Too cute! Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes new baby, a Japanese macaque

Twelve-year-old Japanese macaque
Milwaukee County Zoo/WDJT via CNN Newsource
Twelve-year-old Japanese macaque
By
Published 12:42 PM

By WDJT News Staff

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed a new addition!

Twelve-year-old Japanese macaque, Usagi, gave birth to a newborn on June 8 and brought the little one onto Macaque Island a few hours later.

The father, 10-year-old Kota, is the second offspring for the couple and the 11th member of the macaque troop.

According to the zoo, the newborn — whose sex is still undetermined — nurses and sleeps on its mother and will start to venture off from mom within the first few months.

Usagi, the zoo says, gave birth on her own without any help from her troop members.

Guests can view the zoo’s newest addition daily — as long as he or she isn’t taking a rest indoors.

Congrats!

CNN Newssource

