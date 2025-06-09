One person dead after crash on CO-115

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that CO-115 is closed between County Road F45 and Barrett Road. CDOT says the closure is due to a crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), they got a call about a vehicle and semi crash at milemarker 29 on Highway 115.

CSP says two patients were taken to the hospital; one was taken by ambulance and another by air.

CSP says one person has died of their injuries.

