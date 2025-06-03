Man sentenced for DUI crash in Parker that left mother, two children severely injured

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday for a 2024 drunk driving crash in Parker that left a mother and her two children seriously injured, including a 12-year-old boy who was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Chase Albert Lein was sentenced on June 2 after pleading guilty in March to felony vehicular assault and felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

The DA’s office said Lein admitted to driving under the influence on April 10, 2024, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Chambers Road and Mainstreet in Parker.

Dash camera footage (shown above) captured the moment his truck crashed into a Hyundai carrying Diane Lampasona and her two children.

The impact tore the Hyundai apart, ejecting a 12-year-old boy from the backseat and fracturing his skull. His sister also suffered severe spinal injuries, and their mother sustained internal injuries, according to the DA’s office. Parker Police have since confirmed that all three have recovered from their injuries.

Prosecutors say that at the time of the crash, Lein's blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit.

Even so, Lampasona, the mother injured in the crash, said she forgives Lein.

"I don’t think he’s a monster. We all make mistakes in life, and we have to face the consequences. I pray for him," Lampasona said.

Following the sentencing, District Attorney George Brauchler commended the work of Parker Police and emphasized the seriousness of the case.

“We cannot predict or protect our families from drunk drivers," Brauchler said. "The only response society can have is to take away as much freedom as we can from those who hurt us while driving drunk.”

