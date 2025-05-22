Colorado health officials warn of measles exposure at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – If you’ve recently traveled through the Denver International Airport (DIA), health officials warn you may have been exposed to measles from an infectious traveler.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed Thursday that an out-of-state traveler who passed through DIA and stayed at the airport's Quality Inn & Suites earlier this month has tested positive for measles – and was infectious during their stay.



According to CDPHE, the individual arrived at DIA's international terminal on Tuesday, May 13 and stayed overnight at the Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport. The next day, May 14, the traveler returned to the airport and boarded a domestic flight.

Anyone who may have been exposed on those flights will be contacted directly by their state or local health agencies, CDPHE said.

Details on potential exposure locations

Based on currently available information, CDPHE says anyone who was in the following locations during the listed dates and times might have been exposed, and should monitor for symptoms through Wednesday, June 4 (21 days after exposure).

Location Date/time Notes Denver International Airport Tuesday, May 13, 5 – 8 p.m. Arrived at Gate A-27 in concourse A at 5:10 p.m.



Walked across the bridge to international customs.



International baggage claim 3 in Main terminal Shuttle to Quality Inn and Suites Tuesday, May 13, 6 – 8 p.m. Rode shuttle at 6 p.m. Quality Inn and Suites Denver International Airport Tuesday, May 13, 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday, May 14, 7 a.m. Hotel lobby and elevator: Tuesday, May 13, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m.



Hotel lobby and elevator: Wednesday, May 14, 5 – 7 a.m. Shuttle to the airport from Quality Inn and Suites Wednesday, May 14, 5 – 7:30 a.m. Rode shuttle at 5 a.m. Denver International Airport Wednesday, May 14, 5:30 – 10 a.m. Main terminal, train to gates, and concourse B.



Flight departed from Gate B-86.

Measles is highly contagious, and spreads through the air when a person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after a person has left the area, CDPHE said. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that often starts on the face before spreading.

Though measles can often be severe, it is preventable, state health officials say. According to CDPHE, the MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles; two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing the disease.

“This situation underscores the critical importance of vaccination. Staying up to date on vaccinations and being aware of health risks when traveling are important ways to protect yourself and your community,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer.

