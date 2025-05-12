Skip to Content
Man arrested following armed carjacking, pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man after he allegedly stole a car and fled from officers.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of East Dale Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, after a reported armed carjacking.

When officers arrived, CSPD says the driver attempted to flee the scene when police tried to stop the vehicle. Officers were eventually able to stop the car near Shelley Avenue and Longfellow Drive.

CSPD has identified Brett Wagner as the suspect. Wagner was taken into custody on a warrant and new charges.

