WATCH: One person airlifted after intense three-vehicle crash in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) – One person was airlifted to the hospital by Flight for Life after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Black Forest Fire and Rescue said.

According to Black Forest Fire and Rescue, at around 5:14 p.m. on April 30, medical crews, along with the Falcon Fire Department, responded to a crash near Spiritwood Loop and Murphy Road where a passenger was reportedly trapped after a three-car crash.

Crews arrived on scene to find one person pinned in the driver's seat, and were able to extricate them from the car.

Courtesy: Black Forest Fire and Rescue

Black Forest Fire and Rescue said that one person involved in the crash was airlifted by Flight for Life, though it remains unclear whether that person was the one trapped in the vehicle. Their condition is currently unknown.

The other individuals were evaluated on-scene by medics.

Black Forest Fire and Rescue shared a look at the airlift operations and the scene of the crash via Facebook:

Courtesy: Black Forest Fire and Rescue

