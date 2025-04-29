Still no arrests in Colorado Springs homicide that left teen dead the day after Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nearly six months after a 17-year-old was found dead on the west side of Colorado Springs, police say the investigation remains active, but no suspect has been identified.

On November 29, 2024, just one day after Thanksgiving, Colorado Springs Police responded to a call reporting a dead body shortly before 6 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Royalty Court.

The victim was identified as Miguel Romero, a 17-year-old high school student.

His mother, Erica Romero-Newell, says Miguel had gone to a friend’s house that evening.

Minutes after she texted and asked him if he was ready to come home, she received a message urging her to rush to the scene.

“I kind of figured on my own that, you know, my child was no longer with us,” Romero-Newell said.

Police confirmed a weapon was involved and said the case was being treated as a homicide. But since that night, no arrests have been made, and the victim’s family says they’re left with little information and growing frustration.

“It’s not like the TV shows,” Romero-Newell said. “Honestly, I feel like I’ve been forgotten, like my son is just another number.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells KRDO13 they are still working to confirm the full narrative of what happened that night.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads, but say they cannot release any additional details at this time. The suspect, they say, remains undetermined.

“How else do you stop the hurt just a little bit?” Romero-Newell said. “It’s never going to go away. But you can lessen it just a little bit if you’re given even just the slightest bit of information.”

If you have any information related to the case, you're asked to call CSPD’s non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000.