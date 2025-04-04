Manitou Springs fire chief becomes honorary member of El Paso County Search and Rescue team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs Fire Department Chief John Forsett is now an Honorary Member of the El Paso County Search and Rescue team (EPCSAR).

EPCSAR is a volunteer-based mountain search and rescue unit. Many of the rescues conducted by EPCSAR are for hikers climbing Pikes Peak and begin in adjacent Manitou Springs. However, the team also responds to requests for assistance from other counties through working with the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, the team said.

In a Facebook post on April 3, 2025, EPCSAR wrote: "His steadfast support and partnership have played a key role in our mission’s success. Thank you, Chief Forsett, for your dedication to our community and for championing our efforts. We look forward to many future successes together."