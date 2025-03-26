Why job prospects are dimmer, toxic dust on Mars, dollar store gets dumped: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Tough job market: About 25% of US businesses have scaled back their hiring plans because of the turmoil unleashed by President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to a new survey of chief financial officers. Faced with deep uncertainty, some businesses are pulling back.

2️⃣ ‘This is not true’: The two most important things to Jerce Reyes are family and soccer, and the former Venezuelan player’s tattoos reflect his passions. His lawyer believes the drawings are why he was accused of being part of a criminal gang and deported from the US.

3️⃣ Conservative legacy: The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia had a reputation as a great dissenter. The right-wing icon died in 2016, but now many of his former law clerks are on the front lines of hot-button cases involving abortion, gun rights and affirmative action.

4️⃣ Dangerous dust: Toxic particles on Mars would make a future mission to the red planet extremely hazardous for astronauts, new research suggests. Substances such as silica and gypsum could cause life-threatening lung damage and be absorbed into the bloodstream.

5️⃣ Luxury ride: France’s national railway operator unveiled its next-generation high-speed trains, and they’re equipped with stylish interiors that include double-decker dining cars. Take a look inside.

🌀 Spiral in the sky: A mysterious glowing light was spotted over several European countries after a SpaceX launch. According to the UK National Meteorological Service, the spiral likely formed when the rocket’s exhaust interacted with the atmosphere.

• New group chat texts released as Trump administration grapples with fallout

• Supreme Court hands gun control groups a rare win in one of the most closely watched cases of the year

• Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro to stand trial on coup charges

15.6%

💸 That’s the estimated percentage of federal student loans that were past due at the end of last year, according to new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

🦬 Bouncing back: Europe’s largest wild animal nearly went extinct because of hunting and loss of habitat, but conservation efforts have revived the bison.

✂️ Costly cuts: The National Institutes of Health has eliminated funding for dozens of HIV-related research grants, halting studies and threatening patient care across the country.

🐈 Emotional reunion: Katherine Kiefer thought her cat died when she lost her house to the Los Angeles wildfires in January. But Aggie managed to survive and was found alive near the ruins of the family’s home two months later. Watch the heartwarming reunion with her 82-year-old owner.

