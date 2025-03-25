Skip to Content
Active police presence in Manitou Springs; Possible stabbing investigation underway

today at 8:37 PM
Published 8:42 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is on scene of a possible stabbing incident Tuesday night.

The MSPD said the incident was reported around 7 p.m. and all parties have been accounted for. There is no threat to the community.

According to a KRDO13 crew at the scene, police have Oklahoma Rd. at Deer Path Ave. closed off to through traffic.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided once we know more.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

