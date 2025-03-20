Skip to Content
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl who is blind and deaf

2:01 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they're looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

River Evans is deaf and blind, according to her family. They say she also has a cognitive disability.

Police say she went missing on Wednesday around 9 p.m. She was last seen in the 530 block of Brown Avenue getting into a small truck.

You you see her or have any information, call the police department at (719)553-2502 or 911.

